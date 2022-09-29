Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expands By 92.4%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98. adidas has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that adidas will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

