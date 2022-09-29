Short Interest in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Drops By 77.7%

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Advanced Human Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Human Imaging stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Advanced Human Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

