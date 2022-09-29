Short Interest in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Expands By 500.0%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Alset Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,396,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

