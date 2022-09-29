Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Grows By 1,379.5%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 1,379.5% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

AHKSY stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.70. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

