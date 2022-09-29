Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Drops By 60.4%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Atlantic American

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

