Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Expands By 969.6%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 969.6% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banner Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner Acquisition by 299.9% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNNR opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

