Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Decreases By 58.4%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Mark Heinen bought 23,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank Karbe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

