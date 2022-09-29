Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Decreases By 58.4%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Better Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Better Therapeutics Company Profile
Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.
