Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Rises By 114.3%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

bleuacacia Trading Up 0.1 %

bleuacacia stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. bleuacacia has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $292,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.