Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 1,587.5%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 1,587.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 9.1 %

OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

