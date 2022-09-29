Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 1,587.5%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 1,587.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 9.1 %
OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
