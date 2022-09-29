Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Grows By 800.0%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondHead by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,799,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 248,025 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 424,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 919,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. DiamondHead has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.88.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

