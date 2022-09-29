Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Grows By 658.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a growth of 658.2% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTD stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

