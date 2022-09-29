Short Interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Rises By 53.2%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the August 31st total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Liquid Media Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Liquid Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.