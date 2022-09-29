Short Interest in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Increases By 47.4%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XpresSpa Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ XSPA opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.12. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XpresSpa Group

About XpresSpa Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 555,843 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 842,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 344,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

