Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $208,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of SBSW opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

