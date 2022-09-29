Signature Chain (SIGN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 73.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $149,445.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

