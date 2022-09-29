Signature Securities Group Corporation Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2,275.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ISCB stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

