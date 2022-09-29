SIMBA Storage Token (SST) Price Up 48.4% This Week

SIMBA Storage Token (SST) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One SIMBA Storage Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIMBA Storage Token has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. SIMBA Storage Token has a total market capitalization of $42.02 million and $13,436.00 worth of SIMBA Storage Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SIMBA Storage Token Profile

SIMBA Storage Token was first traded on June 15th, 2020. SIMBA Storage Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SIMBA Storage Token is https://reddit.com/r/simbastorage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIMBA Storage Token’s official website is simba.storage. SIMBA Storage Token’s official message board is medium.com/@simbastorage. SIMBA Storage Token’s official Twitter account is @AllSesameGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIMBA Storage Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Simba aims to be a convenient and robust platform for storing bitcoins. Its solution is bringing security and efficiency benefits in long-term holding crypto assets by providing institutional-grade security storage with an easy-to-use interface and a great level of privacy. Moreover, it provides a liquid stablecoin called Simba Stablecoin (SIMBA) that is pegged to satoshi and may be used for a variety of economic activities such as remittance, day-to-day payments, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMBA Storage Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMBA Storage Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMBA Storage Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

