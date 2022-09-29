Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $114.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.43.

NYSE:SPG opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

