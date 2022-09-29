Skrumble Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $127,139.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $677,400.00 and $127,139.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network.

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely.SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

