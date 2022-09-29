Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $78,882.75 and approximately $162.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Smartshare uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

