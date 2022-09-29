SocialGood (SG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $716,897.00

SocialGood (SG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. SocialGood has a total market cap of $716,897.00 and $347,844.00 worth of SocialGood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialGood coin can now be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SocialGood has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SocialGood alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SocialGood Coin Profile

SocialGood launched on July 14th, 2020. SocialGood’s total supply is 9,925,753 coins. SocialGood’s official website is socialgood-foundation.com. SocialGood’s official Twitter account is @SoichiroTakaoka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SocialGood

According to CryptoCompare, “The Social Good Project targets global expansion of the world’s first social contribution token ecosystem (Social Good Ecosystem™) using the SocialGood cryptocurrency. The more participants do what they like within this autonomously distributed Social Good Ecosystem™, which utilizes AI and blockchains, the more they can improve society.The SocialGood project is project based on blockchain technology, supported by the Japanese government and led by professionals in the fintech field.SocialGood is developed with ERC-20 (Ethereum Request for Comments: Token Standard #20) based on Ethereum. Tokens have a function as membership rights. Users can join the Social Good Ecosystem™ by purchasing tokens.”

