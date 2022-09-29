SolFarm Price Reaches $10.69 (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. SolFarm has a market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SolFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol is the first yield aggregation platform built on Solana with auto-compounding vault strategies.The TULIP token is designed to shift towards governance. Currently, on-chain governance is not available but is being developed by the Solana Foundation. Once this is ready, the protocol will shift governance to token holders. Telegram | Discord “

