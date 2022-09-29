Somnium Space Cubes Market Cap Reaches $139.00 Million (CUBE)

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Somnium Space Cubes has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00007235 BTC on popular exchanges. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market cap of $139.00 million and approximately $112,328.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Somnium Space Cubes Profile

Somnium Space Cubes’ launch date was October 6th, 2019. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Somnium Space Cubes is www.somniumspace.com. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Somnium Space Cubes

According to CryptoCompare, “Somnium Space CUBEs is an open, social & persistent VR world built on blockchain. Buy land, build or import objects and instantly monetize. Universe shaped entirely by players.”

