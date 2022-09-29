SORA Validator Token Price Hits $0.0692 on Major Exchanges (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $34,676.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00821547 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,791,233 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org.

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. Telegram | BitcoinTalk | Discord “

