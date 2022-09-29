Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 181000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Southern Empire Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering an area of 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; and option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.