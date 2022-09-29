Sovryn (SOV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $565,747.00

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $565,747.00 and approximately $84,889.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sovryn

Sovryn launched on April 28th, 2021. Sovryn’s total supply is 1,445,594 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is www.sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn is a decentralized Bitcoin trading and borrowing/lending platform. The SOV token exists to fulfill three roles: Bitocracy, Risk Mitigation, Fee Collection.”

