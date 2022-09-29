SpaceChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,267.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $2,267.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LightSpeedCoin (LSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007319 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.