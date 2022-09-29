SparkPoint (SRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $356,360.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $356,360.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparkPoint is www.sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store.SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

