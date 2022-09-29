SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Reaches $29,885.09

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $29,885.09 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,710,517 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,610 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

