SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $296.73 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $289.50 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

