SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

