Sperax Market Capitalization Tops $45.91 Million (SPA)

Sperax (SPA) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Sperax has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Sperax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sperax has a total market capitalization of $45.91 million and $630,692.00 worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sperax Profile

Sperax was first traded on March 24th, 2020. Sperax’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax. The official website for Sperax is sperax.io. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sperax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system.”

