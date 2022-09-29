Spheroid Universe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,270.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and $1,270.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe launched on July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official website is www.spheroiduniverse.io. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

