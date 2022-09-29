Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $59.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities downgraded Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

