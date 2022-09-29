Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives $5.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

