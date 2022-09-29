Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives $5.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Spire Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

