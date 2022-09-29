Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 246.7% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

UNP stock opened at $201.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average is $229.15. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.93 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

