Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $235,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 108,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 123,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 326,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

INVH stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

