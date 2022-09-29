Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $245.20 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

