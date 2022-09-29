Spirit of America Management Corp NY Takes Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Enviva Stock Up 4.8 %

Enviva stock opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98 and a beta of 1.14. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.