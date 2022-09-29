Spores Network Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network launched on July 22nd, 2021. Spores Network’s total supply is 3,999,999,999 coins. Spores Network’s official website is spores.app. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spores Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards.The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem.”

