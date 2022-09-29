Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $347.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 1,475,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 56,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

