Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) versus BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Financial Contrast

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -18.65% -28.60% -15.55% BigBear.ai N/A -362.60% -47.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprout Social and BigBear.ai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $187.86 million 18.32 -$28.70 million ($0.76) -83.17 BigBear.ai $145.58 million 1.03 -$123.55 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sprout Social has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai.

92.9% of Sprout Social shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sprout Social and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 0 1 6 0 2.86 BigBear.ai 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprout Social currently has a consensus target price of $74.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 740.34%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Sprout Social.

Summary

Sprout Social beats BigBear.ai on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

