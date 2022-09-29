SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 315 ($3.81).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 197.25 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -13.28. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.25 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

