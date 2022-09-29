SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSPPF. Barclays cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.00.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

