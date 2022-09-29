Stably USD Market Capitalization Achieves $462,599.97 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,599.97 and $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,089.17 or 0.99698280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059104 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00080709 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

