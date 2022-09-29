Stably USD (USDS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,166.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $462,593.16 and $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,978.75 or 1.00081034 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00059471 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00081251 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.