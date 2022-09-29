Stake DAO Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Stake DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stake DAO has a total market cap of $295,584.86 and approximately $117,601.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00088803 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065396 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031592 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018380 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007920 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.
Stake DAO Coin Profile
Stake DAO (CRYPTO:SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
