Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Sells $41,190.24 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $722.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Articles

