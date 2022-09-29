Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $722.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at $26,145,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,192 shares of company stock valued at $908,524. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

