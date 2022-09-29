Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Star Group Stock Up 1.7 %

SGU stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Star Group by 365.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Star Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

